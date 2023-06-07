Late Yuki Hijiri's Assistant Finishes Story of Locke the Superman Aspiration Manga

Volume with chapter will ship later this year

Locke the Superman Aspiration

Chōjin Locke Dо̄kei

This year's July issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of the late 's) manga on Monday. Hijiri's long-time assistant Sakura Sasakura finished the story based on the storyboard and plot that the original creator left behind.

A compiled book volume featuring the chapter will ship later this year.

The manga debuted in November 2020. The fifth chapter, the most recent one prior to the finale, launched in July 2021.

Hijiri passed away from pneumonia on October 30. He was 72 years old.

Hijiri is known for the Chōjin Locke ( Locke the Superman ) manga series. He was also the character and mechanical designer for series such as Voltes V , Fighting General Daimos , and Future Robot Daltanious .

The Locke the Superman manga launched in Sakuga Group's dōjinshi in 1967. The series then made its commercial magazine debut in Minori Shobō 's Monthly Out in 1977. The manga ran in Shonengahosha 's Shonen King magazine from 1979 to 1988, when the magazine ceased publication. Works in the series then appeared in various magazines, and the manga launched in Monthly Comic Flapper in 2007. The manga inspired an anime film in 1984. The franchise also inspired a novel in 1984 and radio dramas in 1996.

Hijiri launched the Chōjin Locke : Chaos Bringer ( Locke the Superman : Chaos Bringer ) in Young King Ours in November 2019. Shonengahosha published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2020.

Hijiri had serialized the Chōjin Locke Kagami no Ori ( Locke the Superman The Mirror Chamber ) manga in Young King Ours and the Chōjin Locke Gaia no Kiba ( Locke the Superman The Fang of Gaia ) manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine. Locke the Superman The Fang of Gaia celebrated the 50th anniversary of the original manga.

