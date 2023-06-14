Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero, The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen, Dark Gathering Anime Premieres at Anime Expo

HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will host the United States premieres of the following anime titles at Anime Expo :

©toufu・芳文社/Lv1魔王とワンルーム勇者製作委員会

The television anime of's) manga will make its U.S. premiere on July 1 at 5:30 p.m. PDT.

The anime will premiere on July 3 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , and BS NTV , and on July 6 on Kansai TV . AT-X will premiere the anime on July 3 at 9:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EDT).

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ten years ago, the hero Max defeated the Demon Lord. In order to regain his power, the Demon Lord went into a deep slumber...but when he awakens, his body is only a chibi version of its fearsome form. Now curious to see what his enemy is up to, the Demon Lord visits Max, only to discover the mighty hero living in a dirty one-room apartment. The Demon Lord decides to move in with Max and help his old enemy become a formidable opponent once more!

©天壱・一迅社／ラス為製作委員会2023

The television anime ofand's) light novel series will make its North American premiere on July 2 at 12:00 p.m. PDT.

The anime will premiere in Japan on July 6.

Seven Seas is releasing both the original light novels and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Pride Royal Ivy is only eight years old when she realizes that she's been reincarnated, destined to become the future wicked queen and final boss of an otome game. She's got it all in this new life: razor-sharp wit, boss-tier powers, and influence over the kingdom as crown princess. Determined to sow despair and destruction across the land, she... Wait, what kind of a rotten future is that?! Princess Pride decides to drop the maniacal villainess plan and protect the male love interests instead, cheating her way to saving everyone she can! Will this final boss end up earning the adoration of her kingdom?

© 近藤憲一／集英社・ダークギャザリング製作委員会

announced on Thursday that it will stream the television anime of'smanga will make its North American premiere on July 3 at 8:30 p.m. PDT.

The anime will premiere in Japan in July.

The manga centers on Keitarō Gentōga, who has the ability to be a spirit medium. In junior high school, he got someone else wrapped up in a spirit possession incident, and he has been a shut-in for more than two years. As he reintroduces himself to society as a private tutor, he meets a genius girl named Yayoi Hōzuki. Yayoi is instantly able to tell that Keitarō has skill as a spirit medium, and she invites him to go with her to a haunted location. The two then start their journey capturing evil spirits.

This year's Anime Expo will return to Los Angeles on July 1-4. The convention recently discontinued its Premier Fan Badge system.



Source: Press release