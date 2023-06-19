News
Live-Action Insomniacs After School Film Previews Short Clip
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official Twitter account for the live-action film of Makoto Ojiro's Insomniacs After School (Kimi wa Hōkago Insomnia) manga released a short clip from the upcoming film on Monday. The clip shows Isaki, Ganta, and their club adviser Kurashiki-sensei on the school's rooftop, watching fireworks. The scene was shot in Nanao City in Ishikawa Prefecture, in conjunction with the Nanao Port Festival, where about 2,500 fireworks were set off.
The film will open in Japan on June 23. The film stars:
- Nana Mori as Isaki Magari
- Daiken Okudaira as Ganta Nakami
- Yuki Sakurai as Usako Kurashiki
- Minori Hagiwara as Yui Shiromaru
- Kaisei Kamimura as Tao Ukegawa
- Seira Anzai as Kanami Anamizu
- Rico Nagase as Motoko Kanikawa
- Honoka Kawasaki as Mina Nono
- Haruka Kudō as Saya Magari, Isaki's older sister
- Yōichirō Saitō as Isaki's father
- Tomoko Tabata as the mother of Isaki's childhood friend
- Denden as the director of a historical archive
- MEGUMI as Isaki's mother
- Masato Hagiwara as Ganta's father
Chihiro Ikeda (Tokyo Rendezvous, Towako Omameda and Her Three Ex-Husbands, Creepy, Startup Girls) is directing. United Productions is planning and producing the project, and Pony Canyon is distributing. TOMOO is performing the film's theme song "Yoake no Kimi e" (To You at Dawn).
Viz Media licensed the manga, and will release its second compiled book volume on June 20. The company describes the manga:
Two sleepless teenagers find kinship as they escape to their school's astronomy observatory.
Unable to sleep at night, Ganta Nakami is cranky in class and unpopular with his classmates. Nakami discovers that the observatory, once used by the defunct astronomy club, may be the perfect place for a nap—but he's not alone. Nakami and his new friend Isaki Magari find comfort in each other while coping with insomnia.
No one goes near the astronomy tower due to dark rumors about the fate of the last astronomy club members. Nakami and his classmate Magari decide it's their insomniacs' sanctuary. Unfortunately, the school faculty can't allow the unsanctioned use. But if there were a new astronomy club…
Ojiro launched the manga in Shogakukan's Big Comic Spirits magazine in May 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 13th volume on June 12.
The manga is also inspiring a television anime that premiered on April 10 and is currently airing. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The music video for rock band Macaroni Enpitsu's "Enshin" (Centrifuge) song featured art from the manga in 2019.
