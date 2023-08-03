Cat on the Hero's Lap Artist Shiori Launches New Manga

This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Rootport and Shiori will launch a new manga titled Zenbu Shinka-chan no Sei (It's All Shinka's Fault) in Kodansha 's Morning two online magazine on August 24.

The magazine teases the manga: "Shinka, who is the girl at the top of our class, is very interested in the size of my ___!?"

Shiori

Cat on the Hero's Lap

Shiori

Manga ONE

Shogakukan

previously drew the manga with writer Kosuke Iijima and launched the manga in Manga ONE app and website in July 2021, and ended it in December 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume on February 10.

Seven Seas will publish the first volume of the manga in English digitally and in print in November 2023.

Rootport previously wrote the story for the Cyberpunk Momotarō and Kami to Yobareta Otaku manga.

