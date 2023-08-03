News
Cat on the Hero's Lap Artist Shiori Launches New Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Rootport writes story for Zenbu Shinka-chan no Sei manga launching August 24
This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of Kodansha's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Rootport and Shiori will launch a new manga titled Zenbu Shinka-chan no Sei (It's All Shinka's Fault) in Kodansha's Morning two online magazine on August 24.
The magazine teases the manga: "Shinka, who is the girl at the top of our class, is very interested in the size of my ___!?"Shiori previously drew the Cat on the Hero's Lap (Yūsha no Hiza ni wa Neko ga Iru) manga (pictured right) with writer Kosuke Iijima. Iijima and Shiori launched the manga in Shogakukan's Manga ONE app and Ura Sunday website in July 2021, and ended it in December 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume on February 10.
Seven Seas will publish the first volume of the manga in English digitally and in print in November 2023.
Rootport previously wrote the story for the Cyberpunk Momotarō and Kami to Yobareta Otaku manga.
Source: Morning issue 36/37