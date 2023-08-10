Ragna Crimson TV Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals More Cast, Opening Theme Song, 1-Hour 1st Episode

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Daiki Kobayashi 's Ragna Crimson manga began streaming on Thursday the third promotional video, and it reveals that the anime will begin with a one-hour first episode. The website also unveiled additional cast and a visual. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "ROAR" by ulma sound junction .

The newly announced cast includes:

The first episode will get an advanced screening on September 2 at Shinjuku Piccadilly Cinema . Cast members will be in attendance.

The series will premiere on September 30 on, and

Ken Takahashi ( Butlers x Battlers , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!! ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. , and Deco Akao ( Amanchu! , Arakawa Under the Bridge , Noragami ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Shinpei Aoki (key animator for Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchise ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

The anime stars:

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series.

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Dragon hunters: warriors armed with special silver weapons who kill their prey for bounty. Lowest among their ranks is Ragna, who forms an improbable partnership with the young genius Leonica, a master dragon slayer with more kills to her name than almost any other. All Ragna wants is to stay by Leonica's side, but his dream is shattered by an attack from the deadliest dragon imaginable…

Kobayashi launched the manga in Gangan Joker in March 2017. Square Enix had announced in April 2021 that the manga was nearing its "final battle," and the manga entered its final arc with the 11th volume, which shipped in August 2022.

