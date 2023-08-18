Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Game's Trailer Previews Story, Gameplay, Trial for Infinite Wealth

Game launches on November 9 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Sega unveiled a new trailer for its Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name ( Ryū Ga Gotoku 7 Gaiden - Na wo Keshita Otoko ) game on Friday. The video previews the story and gameplay, and it features messages from director Masayoshi Yokoyama. The video also teases a "special trial version" for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth adventure role-playing game. Players who purchase Like a Dragon Gaiden can access the trial, which will include bonus scenes not found in the main game.

The game will launch globally on November 9 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

Sega describes the game:

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name follows the story of Kazuma Kiryu, operating under the codename “Joryu.” Once a legendary yakuza, he faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Thrilling sub-missions will draw you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori and Yokohama.

Sega will release Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth in early 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon . Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza / Like A Dragon franchise .

Ex-Yakuza member Kazuma Kiryu was the protagonist of the first six Yakuza mainline games, as well as the Yakuza 0 prequel game. Yakuza: Like A Dragon , titled Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue (Yakuza 7: The Direction of Light and Dark) in Japan, starred Ichiban Kasuga. Sega released the game for PS4 in Japan in January 2020. The game shipped in the West for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows 10 and PC via Steam in November 2020.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! ( Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! Kiwami ), the new "rebuilt" version of the Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! PlayStation 3/ PlayStation 4 game, launched for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC via Steam on February 21.

