Live-Action Gran Turismo Film Ranks #4 in U.S. During Labor Day Weekend

Korean Oldboy Film's 20th anniversary screenings rank #25 in U.S. from September 1-4

The Box Office Mojo website is listing that the live-action Gran Turismo film, adapted from thevideo game series, earned US$8,753,665 in the U.S. box office during the 4-day Labor Day weekend from September 1-4. The film ranked at #4 domestically. In addition, the 20th anniversary screenings of's 2003 South Korean live-action adaptation ofand'smanga earned US$83,990 last weekend, ranking #25.

Sony Pictures released the Gran Turismo film in the United States and Canada on August 25, after delaying the film from its original release date of August 11 due to the ongoing writer and actor strikes in Hollywood. The movie earned US$17.3 million in its opening weekend and about US$36.5 million internationally. The film has an worldwide cumulative total of US$81,164,211 as of Tuesday.

Sony Pictures describes the film:

Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver ( David Harbour ), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you're fueled from within.

Columbia Pictures developed the film. Jason Hall ( American Sniper ) penned the script. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions are producers alongside Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti. The film stars David Harbour , Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet , Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou.

The 20th anniversary screenings of Chan-wook Park 's 2003 South Korean live-action adaptation of Garon Tsuchiya and Nobuaki Minegishi 's Oldboy manga began on August 16. The screenings earned US$878,212 in its first five days in the United States.

The new screenings, featuring a restored and remastered version of the film, have surpassed its cumulative North American gross of US$707,000 in its original run at the box office.

Caribu Marley published the manga under the pen name Garon Tsuchiya with artist Nobuaki Minegishi . The manga ran in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine from 1996 to 1998. The manga and the Korean film also inspired Spike Lee's 2013 Hollywood remake. The remake opened at #18 on Box Office Mojo's chart for the five-day Thanksgiving weekend in 2013, earning a total of US$1,282,665 in 583 theaters. The film earned US$885,382 from November 29-December 1, 2013.

Source: Box Office Mojo