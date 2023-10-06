Kaiji Manga Goes on Short Hiatus

Manga returns in magazine's 49th issue

© Nobuyuki Fukumoto, Kodansha, Denpa

This year's 45th issue of'srevealed on Friday that'smanga will go on hiatus until the magazine's 49th issue. If there are no delays, the magazine will ship in November.

The manga just returned in September from a hiatus that began in June due to Fukumoto conducting research.

Denpa is releasing the manga in English, and Manga Planet is releasing the manga digitally. Denpa describes the manga:

Ne'er-do-well Kaiji Itou's shiftless existence is suddenly rattled by a visit from the yakuza. Burdened by debt and resentment, Kaiji is coerced into gambling for his worthless life. As the stakes grow higher and the rules become increasingly more bizarre, Kaiji must finally take the future into his own hands!

Fukumoto launched the seinen manga series in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 1996. The 88th compiled book volume of the manga shipped on Thursday.

In addition to two television anime series, the manga has inspired three Japanese live-action films, a Chinese live-action film, and a reality game show.

The Mr. Tonegawa anime, based on a Kaiji spinoff manga, premiered in July 2018. Sentai licensed the series and began streaming it on HIDIVE in August 2018.