Pokémon Horizons Anime Reveals New Video, Visual, Theme Song for New Arc

yama, BotchiBoromaru perform opening theme for arc about Terapagos

The staff of the Pokémon Horizons: The Series anime revealed on Friday that the anime is entering a new arc titled "Terapagos no Kagayaki" (The Brilliance of Terapagos). The staff revealed a new visual and a promotional video for the new arc.

©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

yama and BotchiBoromaru will perform the new opening theme song "Hello" for the series starting wit the show's 26th episode on October 27. The above video previews the song.

©Nintendo・Creatures・GAME FREAK・TV Tokyo・ShoPro・JR Kikaku ©Pokémon

Pokémon Scarlet

Pokémon Violet

The anime follows completely new dual protagonists, who are named Liko and Roy. The anime features Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from theandvideo games, and also features the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. The anime also features the new characters Friede and Captain Pikachu, who are a Pokémon professor and Pokémon partner duo who will battle alongside Liko and Roy.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 14 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m.

The anime's English dub is "coming soon."

Saori Den ( Mirage Queen Prefers Circus ) is directing the anime, and Daiki Tomiyasu ( Pokémon Sun & Moon , Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master ) is serving as creative director. Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Wolf's Rain , Samurai Champloo , Cowboy Bebop ) is overseeing the series scripts. Tetsuo Yajima is the action director, Rei Yamazaki is the character designer, and Kyōko Itō is the sub-character designer. Masafumi Mima is the sound director and Conisch is composing the music.