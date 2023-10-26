SINoALICE Game Ends Service in Japan; Manga Also Ends in 6th Volume

Image via SINoALICE game's X/Twitter account © 2017-2023 Pokelabo Inc./SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

The official website of'sgame announced on Thursday that itsand browser version will end its service on December 26 at 12:00 p.m. JST, and the game's mobile version in Japan will end on January 15 at 12:00 p.m. JST. The game's official X/Twitter account also announced that its manga adaptation will end in its sixth compiled book volume, which will release on January 6.

As of Thursday, the game stopped selling paid Twilight Crystals on all platforms, and the crystals' use will stop on December 26. The game will also hold an "End Service Commemoration Roundtable" event on January 23 at Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo.

The game's global edition announced on September 1 that it will end its service on November 15.

Square Enix released the SINoALICE smartphone action role-playing game for iOS and Android in Japan in June 2017. Pokelabo Inc. launched an English global version in July 2020. Square Enix ended service of the game for Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau in November 2022 with a unique ending that forced players to log out forever after they cleared it.

Nexon Korea Corporation, the game's global developer, describes SINoALICE :

SINoALICE is a chilling retelling of classic fairy tale within an unsettling dark fantasy world inspired by the game's creative director, Yokō Tarō ( NieR:Automata ). The game follows several popular fairy tale heroes as they work together to navigate perilous lands, battle menacing enemies and solve mind-bending puzzles to resurrect the storytellers that created them.

Yokō Tarō , Takuto Aoki , himiko , and Jino launched the game's manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in 2019. The manga's fifth volume shipped in Japan in October 2022. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga and will release its fifth volume in English on November 21.