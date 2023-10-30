The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III/IV Games' PS5 Versions Launch on February 16

Gameplay trailer streamed

NIS America announced on Monday that it will release The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III and The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV games for PlayStation 5 on February 16, 2024. The company streamed a gameplay trailer:

A two-in-one collection will bundle both games and include cosmetic DLC.

The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV , the fourth installment in the role-playing game series, launched for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in October 2020 and in Australia and New Zealand in November 2020. The game launched on Steam and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in April 2021. The game is also available on Stadia.

NIS America shipped the Switch version of The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki III ) game in June 2020 in North America and Europe, and in July 2020 in Oceania. The game launched for the Switch in Japan on March 2020. NIS America released the game for PC via Steam and GOG.com that same month. The PC version includes enhanced visuals, additional High-Speed Mode Options, and other improvements and new features. NIS America shipped the PS4 game in October 2019.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War ( The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War ), Tatsunoko Pro 's television anime of Nihon Falcom's The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel ( Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki ) game series, premiered in Japan in January. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide outside Japan. It also streamed an English dub .

NIS America will release The Legend of Heroes : Trails through Daybreak ( The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki ) game for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam in the West in summer 2024. The Legend of Heroes : Trails through Daybreak debuted for PS4 in September 2021. The game later got ports on PS5 and PC via Steam.

Source: Press release