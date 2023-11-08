News
Living-Room Matsunaga-san Manga Gets Live-Action Series in January
posted on by Anita Tai
Keiko Iwashita's Living-Room Matsunaga-san (Living no Matsunaga-san) manga is getting a live-action television adaptation starring boy band group Sexy Zone's Kento Nakajima (live-action Silver Spoon) and Hikaru Takahashi. The romantic comedy series will premiere on Kantele and Fuji Television's "Tuesday Drama☆Eleven" programming block in January 2024.
#カンテレ #フジテレビ 系列で1月スタート— 『リビングの松永さん』🏠公式 (@matsunagasan8) November 8, 2023
🏠#リビングの松永さん 🏠#中島健人
✕#髙橋ひかる 出演
カタブツのアラサー男＆ピュアで一生懸命な不器用女子高生❕
シェアハウスを舞台に、時に衝突し、時に助け合うことで、お互いを認め合い成長していくラブコメディーです✨#リビ松 pic.twitter.com/yeBhinZMDz
Shigenori Tanabe (Duel Masters Victory, Obake Zukan) is writing the scripts, and Junichi Kanai, Ken Higurashi (Joshi Kōsei no Mudazukai), and Takeshi Matsukawa are directing.
Kodansha Comics began publishing the manga in English digitally in December 2017. Kodansha Comics is also publishing the manga in print. The company describes the manga:
Forget the familiar: circumstances wrest high schooler Meeko from an ordinary family life to her uncle's boarding house, where she must learn to live with housework and … rather unusual adult housemates. What's more, the oldest of the bunch, Matsunaga-san, is a little scary … but also always looks out for her! Presenting the first volume of Keiko Iwashita's boarding-house love story!
Iwashita launched the series in Dessert in December 2016. The manga ended in July 2021, with the 11th and final volume shipping in August 2021. A bonus 12th volume containing extra stories shipped in April this year.
Source: Comic Natalie