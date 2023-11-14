Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window Anime Film's New Video Highlights Totto-chan's Friendship

Video for December 8 film also previews more of's theme song 'Ano ne'

The official Twitter account for Shinei Animation 's anime film of Tetsuko Kuroyanagi 's Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window ( Madoigwa no Totto-chan ) autobiographical memoir unveiled a new promotional video on Tuesday. The trailer highlights Totto-chan's friendship with a boy, and features a longer version of the film's theme song "Ano ne" (You Know What?) by Aimyon .

Kuroyanagi's memoir tells her story of going to school at Tomoe Gakuen, after not fitting at her original elementary school. She meets unique students and learns new things at school, even as Japan descends into war.

Seven-year-old Liliana Ohno stars in the film as protagonist Totto-chan. Other cast members include:

Kōji Yakusho as Sōsaku Kobayashi, Totto-chan's principal at Tomoe Gakuen

as Sōsaku Kobayashi, Totto-chan's principal at Tomoe Gakuen Shun Oguri as Moritsuna Kuroyanagi, Totto-chan's father

as Moritsuna Kuroyanagi, Totto-chan's father Anne ( Anne Watanabe ) as Cho Kuroyanagi, Totto-chan's mother

( ) as Cho Kuroyanagi, Totto-chan's mother Karen Takizawa as Miss Oishi, Totto-chan's homeroom teacher

Shinnosuke Yakuwa ( Eiga Doraemon: Shin Nobita no Daimakyō - Peko to 5-nin no Tankentai , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Birth of Japan 2016 , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration ) is directing the film at Shinei Animation . and he is also penning the script alongside Yōsuke Suzuki ( Pazudora ). Shizue Kaneko ( Monster Strike The Movie , Adachi and Shimamura , How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord ) is designing the characters.

The film will open in Japan on December 8.

Kuroyanagi published the book in Japan in 1981, where it became a bestseller over the next year. It became required reading for Japanese elementary school students in the 1980s, and was also translated in English and many other languages worldwide.