×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window Anime Film's New Video Highlights Totto-chan's Friendship

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Video for December 8 film also previews more of Aimyon's theme song 'Ano ne'

The official Twitter account for Shinei Animation's anime film of Tetsuko Kuroyanagi's Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window (Madoigwa no Totto-chan) autobiographical memoir unveiled a new promotional video on Tuesday. The trailer highlights Totto-chan's friendship with a boy, and features a longer version of the film's theme song "Ano ne" (You Know What?) by Aimyon.

totto-chan.png
Image via Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window anime film's website
© 黒柳徹子／2023 映画「窓ぎわのトットちゃん」製作委員会
Kuroyanagi's memoir tells her story of going to school at Tomoe Gakuen, after not fitting at her original elementary school. She meets unique students and learns new things at school, even as Japan descends into war.

Seven-year-old Liliana Ohno stars in the film as protagonist Totto-chan. Other cast members include:

  • Kōji Yakusho as Sōsaku Kobayashi, Totto-chan's principal at Tomoe Gakuen
  • Shun Oguri as Moritsuna Kuroyanagi, Totto-chan's father
  • Anne (Anne Watanabe) as Cho Kuroyanagi, Totto-chan's mother
  • Karen Takizawa as Miss Oishi, Totto-chan's homeroom teacher

Shinnosuke Yakuwa (Eiga Doraemon: Shin Nobita no Daimakyō - Peko to 5-nin no Tankentai, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Birth of Japan 2016, Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration) is directing the film at Shinei Animation. and he is also penning the script alongside Yōsuke Suzuki (Pazudora). Shizue Kaneko (Monster Strike The Movie, Adachi and Shimamura, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord) is designing the characters.

The film will open in Japan on December 8.

Kuroyanagi published the book in Japan in 1981, where it became a bestseller over the next year. It became required reading for Japanese elementary school students in the 1980s, and was also translated in English and many other languages worldwide.

Sources: Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window anime film's Twitter account, TOHO's YouTube channel

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives