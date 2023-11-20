News
Star Fruit Books Licenses I'll Quit Travelling, His Ankle, Virginia Inferno Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Also licenses Clan Under the Moon, The Red snake
Star Fruit Books announced new manga licenses during its panel at Anime NYC on Sunday.
The new licenses include:
- Konoha Kizima's I'll Quit Travelling...… (Watashi, Tabi o Yamemasu..., available digital first on Azuki), a 30-page manga for fans of slow fantasy.
- Kuro Nohara's His Ankle (Kare no Kurubushi), an 80-page boys-love manga.
- Miyako Cojima's Virginia Inferno (Otome Jigoku) manga, coming summer 2024 under the Blood Orange imprint. The one-volume manga features 10 stories.
- Tsukimori Misaki's Clan Under the Moon (Gekka no Ichizoku) manga, coming summer 2024 under the Blood Orange imprint. A two-volume manga.
- Hideshi Hino's The Red snake (Akai Hebi) manga coming fall 2024 under the Blood Orange imprint. The release will include color pages.
Star Fruit Books also revealed updated release dates for several delayed titles:
- When Pink Rain Fall volume 2: December
- The Town of Pigs reprint: January 2024
- Doomsday Cleaning: February 2024
- Grin, Grin, Grin: February 2024
- Summer of the Fox: April 2024
Star Fruit Books stated at the panel it is working to get its releases into libraries.
Sources: Star Fruit Books Anime NYC 2023 panel (Marion Peña), Star Fruit Books' Twitter account