Given BL Manga Launches New Extra Story Series in January

Original manga inspired 2 more anime films, with first one opening on January 27

The January 2024 issue of Shinshokan 's Chéri+ magazine announced on Thursday that Natsuki Kizu 's Given manga will start a new extra story in the March issue on January 30. The notice describes the extra story as a "new serialization." It adds that the first chapter will have a color opening page, and that the manga will be the subject of the March issue's front cover.

Image via Chéri+

Image via SuBLime © Natsuki Kizu, Viz Media

Ritsuka Uenoyama is bored with it all—with school, with his basketball club, and even with his one true passion: playing guitar. That is, until the day he finds his favorite hidden napping spot occupied by a strange boy cradling a broken-stringed guitar. At first, Uenoyama is nonplussed by Mafuyu Sato and his slightly odd behavior, but when, on a whim, he asks Mafuyu to sing, the power of that song pierces him to the core.

'simprint formanga is releasing the series in English, and it describes the story:

Kizu launched the manga in Shinshokan 's Chéri+ magazine in 2014. The manga ended on March 30, and Shinshokan published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume on September 1.

The original manga's television anime adaptation premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in July 2019. The anime was the "first anime based on a boys-love manga" to air on Noitamina . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and started streaming an English dub in August 2022.

An anime film based on the manga opened in Japan in May 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

The manga is also inspiring a two-part sequel anime film project. The first film, titled Eiga Given: Hiiragi mix , will debut in Japan on January 27.

Source: Chéri+'s website