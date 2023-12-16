Magilumiere Co. Ltd. Anime Reveals More Cast, October 2024 Premiere

The Jump Festa '24 event on Sunday revealed more cast and the October 2024 premiere of the anime adaptation of Sekka Iwata and Yū Aoki 's Magilumiere Co. Ltd. manga.

The newly announced cast are:

Rikiya Koyama as Kōji Shigemoto

Daiki Yamashita as Kazuo Nikoyama

Ryota Ohsaka as Midorikawa

Fairouz Ai as Kana Sakuragi

Yumiri Hanamori as Hitomi Koshigaya

The anime stars:

Moe 's Masahiro Hiraoka (CG director on second One-Punch Man TV anime, Planet With ) is directing the anime at Moe and J.C. Staff , and Shingo Nagai ( Girly Air Force , Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hidehiro Asama is designing the characters. Makoto Miyazaki ( One-Punch Man , Spy×Family ) is composing the music, and Masafumi Mima is in charge of sound production.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus release the manga in English, and MANGA Plus describes the magical girl workplace story:

“Magical Girl”? A profession that undertakes the work of exterminating a kind of natural disaster called “Kaii.” Kana Sakuragi, a female college student who struggles with job hunting, is picked up by a magical girl startup company and…?! Magical Girl work-life starts now!

Writer Iwata and artist Aoki launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2021, and Shueisha published the 10th volume on December 4. Viz Media will physically release the manga's first volume in English on March 19.