Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Quest of Memories Console Game Reveals Summer Release in Video

Game's English version does not reveal release window

Bushiroad Games announced in a video on Saturday that its Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Quest of Memories console game will release in Japan in summer 2024. The English-subtitled version of the trailer however does not list a release window.

English-subtitled version



Japanese version



Bushiroad Games will release the game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . Lancarse is developing the game.

Bushiroad describes the game:

Relive the classic story of the TV anime “ Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ” and also enjoy new scenarios original in the game! Be ready to dive deeper in the adventures of Rudeus, Eris and Ruijerd! In addition, the undepicted story of Roxy and her fellows will be unveiled, as the adventure of Roxy, Elinalise and Talhand searching for Rudeus will be included in the game!

Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023.