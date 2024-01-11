Falcom jdk Band Cancels Saturday's Tokyo Concert Due to Bomb Threat

Concerts in Osaka, Nagoya still slated to go ahead as planned

Game developer Nihon Falcom (RPG series) announced on Thursday that it has canceled the planned Saturday concert for its in-house Falcom jdk Band music group due to Club Seata, the concert's planned venue, receiving a bomb threat.

The concert tour's second venue at 246 Livehouse Gabu in Osaka also received a similar threat, and is temporarily closed, but plans to reopen on January 22, so the planned concert on January 26 will go forward as planned.

The announcement noted that the January 6 threat emailed to Club Seat said that a bomb would explode in the venue within a specified timeframe that includes the Falcom jdk Band concert's Saturday date. The venue immediately notified the police after receiving the threat. The police replied that many concert venues in Japan have been receiving similar threats, though no bombings actually occured, so police have said that it is likely a prank.

Nihon Flacom decided that, although the threat was not specifically directed toward Falcom jdk Band, it has nevertheless decided to cancel the concert for the safety of all involved.

The band's concert tour will have a third concert at Nagoya at ell.Fits All on January 27.

