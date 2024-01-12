Haikyu!! Fly High Smartphone Card Game Announced

Publisher launches website, social media accounts for upcoming sports card game

KLab Inc. announced on Friday that it will distribute Changyou and Prophet Games' upcoming Haikyu!! Fly High smartphone game based on Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga . The company launched a website and social media accounts for the sports card game.

Image courtesy of Klab Inc. ©H.Furudate / Shueisha,“HAIKYU!!”Project,MBS

Pre-registration and pre-orders for the game are open in Japan. Following Japan, other regions will be announced for release. KLab Inc describes the game:

Haikyu!! Fly High is a sports card game in which the main focus is placed on collection building. Famous scenes and quotes from the original animation series have been brought to life! Players can create their own team and utilize various tactics to conquer their way through matches. Not only will fans of the original series enjoy Haikyu!! Fly High, but also anyone with a love for volleyball as well!

Furudate launched the original Haikyu!! manga in 2011, and ended the series in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 45th and final volume in November 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen (Haikyu!! the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump), the first film in the two-part Haikyu!! Final sequel film project, will premiere in Japan on February 16 and will also screen in IMAX.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered in January 2020, and episode 13 aired in April 2020. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The second half premiered in October 2020.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, compilation anime films, and several video anime. A new stage play ran from August 19-27.

Source: Press release