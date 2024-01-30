Liz Takayama's Parallel World Pharmacy Light Novel Series Ends in 10th Volume

Manga adaptation continues with reconstructed story

's MF Books imprint published the 10th and final volume of's) light novel series on January 25. The series ended on the user-submission site Shōsetsuka ni Narou (Let's Be Novelists) on September 21.

Takayama launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website in 2015. Kadokawa 's MF Books imprint published the first volume of the novel series with illustrations by keepout in January 2016.

Sei Takano serializes the ongoing manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Kadokomi (formerly ComicWalker ) website. The manga adaptation will reconstruct the original novel series to continue the story. The manga's 10th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 21. One Peace Books will publish the manga adaptation's fourth volume in English on April 23. One Peace Books describes the story:

It's time to change the misguided medical care in another world by using modern pharmacy! When a young pharmacologist gives his life to his research and dies from overwork, he finds himself reincarnated as a boy named Farma, the son of the court physician. In a new world where faulty remedies run rampant, Farma uses modern pharmacy and cheat powers to cure all the diseases around him.

The novel series' anime adaptation premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed an English dub .

