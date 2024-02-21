Unnamed Memory Anime Reveals Cast Member Chiwa Saito, April 9 Debut

Saito joins cast as witch Leonora

The official website for the television anime of Kuji Furumiya 's Unnamed Memory light novel series revealed its sixth "scenery visual," a new cast member, and its April 9 premiere on Wednesday. The visual features Tinasha with Leonora (image below, left), Tinasha's old acquaintance with the nickname "The Witch that Cannot be Summoned." She is skilled at summoning demons and healing magic. Chiwa Saito voices Leonora in the series.

Chiwa Saito as Leonora

The anime will premiere on April 9 on the AT-X channel at 11:30 p.m. JST. It will then air on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 at a later time. The anime was delayed from 2023 due to "production circumstances."

The anime stars Yoshiki Nakajima as Oscar and Atsumi Tanezaki as Tinasha, the "Witch of the Azure Moon."

Other cast members include:

Yen Press is releasing both the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the series:

Witches—the centuries-old mages that command power immense enough to bring catastrophe. Oscar, the crown prince of the powerful kingdom of Farsas, was cursed as a young boy to never sire an heir. Hoping to break the magic, he seeks out Tinasha, the strongest witch on the continent. To meet her, he climbs her tower, as she is said to grant the wish of any who successfully do so. Yet, when he arrives at the top…he requests that Tinasha become his bride!

Furumiya ( A Pale Moon Reverie , Babel ) began serializing the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in September 2012. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by chibi in January 2019.

The novels ranked #1 in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Naoki Koshimizu launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in September 2020.



