Final Fantasy XVI Game's 'The Rising Tide' DLC Debuts on April 18

Square Enix revealed on Friday that it will release the "The Rising Tide" DLC for its Final Fantasy XVI game on April 18.

English Trailer

Japanese Trailer

The DLC will add the Eikon Leviathan, the new Leviathan Eikonic ability set, new locations, side quests, and the post-game "Kairos Gate" mode to the game. The level cap will be raised to level 60 in Story Focused Mode and Action Focused Mode and level 110 in Final Fantasy Mode or New Game+.

Players who purchase the DLC will receive bonus items including the reimagined "Curtana" weapon from Final Fantasy XIV, along with the “Torn from the Heavens” and “Through the Maelstrom” Orchestrion Rolls.

The DLC is available for 2,420 yen (US$19.99) or as part of the Expansion Pass, which includes the previously released "Echos of the Fallen" DLC.

There will be a free quality-of-life update on the same day of the DLC's release.

The "Echoes of the Fallen" DLC launched on December 8.

Square Enix released the game last June for PlayStation 5 as a PlayStation console exclusive until December 31.

Square Enix describes the game:

An epic dark fantasy world where the fate of the land is decided by the mighty Eikons and the Dominants who wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title “First Shield of Rosaria” and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the dominant of the Phoenix. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.

Square Enix 's Creative Business Unit III division developed the game. Naoki Yoshida ( Final Fantasy XIV ) produced the game, and Hiroshi Takai ( Final Fantasy XIV ) directed the game. Kenshi Yonezu performs the game's theme song "Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing."

The game is getting a stage musical from the famous all-female Takarazuka Revue. The musical will run at Takarazuka Grand Theater from May 17 to June 23, 2024, and at Tokyo Takarazuka Theatre from July 13 to August 25, 2024. Toa Serika and Sakura Haruno will star.