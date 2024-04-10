The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of writer Kō Nigatsu and illustrator Sabamizore 's The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio ( Seiyū Radio no Ura Omote ) light novel series announced on Wednesday three new cast members:

Ami Koshimizu as Rinko Kagasaki, Yasumi's manager

Image via The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio anime's website ©2023 二月公/KADOKAWA/声優ラジオのウラオモテ製作委員会

Misato Fukuen as Mirei Asaka, broadcast writer

Image via The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio anime's website ©2023 二月公/KADOKAWA/声優ラジオのウラオモテ製作委員会

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Wakana Kawagishi, Yumiko's best friend

Image via The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio anime's website ©2023 二月公/KADOKAWA/声優ラジオのウラオモテ製作委員会

Image via Seiyū Radio no Ura Omote anime's website ©2023 二月公/KADOKAWA/声優ラジオのウラオモテ製作委員会

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and AT-X on April 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

The anime stars:

Hideki Tachibana ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Chaos Dragon ) is directing the anime at CONNECT , and Shoko Takimoto ( ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? , Chaos Dragon , Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is supervising the series scripts. Keiichi Hirokawa ( MONACA ) and Kuniyuki Takahashi ( MONACA ) are composing the music.

Miku Itō and Moe Toyota perform the anime's ending theme song "Stand By You!" as their respective characters Yasumi Utatane/Yumiko Satō and Yūhi Yūgure/Chika Watanabe. Itō also performs the opening theme song "Now On Air."

The story follows Yūhi and Yasumi, who are both voice actresses who attend the same high school and are in the same class. They host a radio program together. However, Yasumi is really Yumiko the gyaru (gal) in real life, while Yūhi is actually Chika the quiet girl. They are diametrically opposed in appearance and personality, and they get into fights when they are not on air.

Nogatsu and Sabamizore launched the ongoing novel series in February 2020. Umemi Makimoto launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in March 2020, and ended it in July 2021. The third and final compiled book volume shipped in September 2021.

Source: The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio anime's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.