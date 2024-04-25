×
Acro Trip Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals October Premiere

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Miku Itō, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Inori Minase, Kengo Kawanishi star in Voil anime

Happinet started streaming the main promotional video and revealed the October premiere for the television anime of Yone Sawata's Acro Trip manga on Thursday.

The anime stars:

Ayumu Kotake (Pet assistant director) is directing the anime at Voil. Shinichi Inotsume (PERSONA 5 the Animation) is in charge of series composition. Toshie Kawamura (Yes! Precure 5) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members are:

The comedy centers on Chizuko Date, an otaku girl who lives in a city in Niigata Prefecture. Chizuko is obsessed with Berry Blossom, the magical girl who protects the city. However, Chroma — the leader of the local evil organization Fossa Magna — is inept and weak, so hardly anyone else cares about Berry Blossom and Chroma's frequent battles anymore. Chizuko vows to shine a light on the magical girl's exploits — and this fervent desire takes this seemingly shy middle school girl down a dark path filled with strange folks ...

Sawata launched the manga in 2017 in Shueisha's Ribon magazine, and the series ended in December 2022. Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in January 2023.

