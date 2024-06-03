News
Kadokawa Debuts Kadokawa Masterpiece Comics Label to Adapt Literary Classics into Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga adaptations of The Silent Miaow, The Legends of Tono, The Alchemist, more announced
Kadokawa announced a new manga label named Kadokawa Masterpiece Comics on Monday, focusing on manga adaptations of worldwide literary classics.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
The label's first titles include a manga adaptation of Paul Gallico's The Silent Miaow (Neko-go no Kyōkasho) by Katana Sajima debuting on July 20, Kunio Yanagita's The Legends of Tono (Tōno Monogatari) by manga artist Kujiraba debuting in September, Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist by manga artist Tamaki Nakamura debuting in November, Yasutaka Tsutsui's Lipstick on an Afterimage (Zanzō ni Kuchibeni o) by manga artist Hiroaki Terada debuting in January 2025, and F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby debuting in March 2025 (no manga author announced).
Sources: PR Times, Kadokawa Masterpiece Comics website, Comic Natalie
