Game Company gumi Posts Loss, Asks for 80 Staffers to Voluntarily Retire

Company reported 5.934 billion yen net loss in May 2023-April 2024 fiscal year

Image via Aster Tatariqus game's X/Twitter account © FgG, ANX

reported on Saturday that game company gumi announced its 5.934 billion yen (about US$37.74 million) net loss at a board meeting on June 7, as part of its financial results for the fiscal year May 2023 to April 2024. In connection with the company's loss, it is asking for 80 employees to voluntarily retire by July 31.

gumi's net loss has increased from 4.459 billion yen (about US$28.33 million) in the previous fiscal year. The company cited the poor performance of its main game title Aster Tatariqus (image right), and its recorded software impairment loss of 2.8 billion yen (about US$17.79 million), as the main factors for its loss.

gumi expects Aster Tatariqus to perform better and turn a profit at the start of the new fiscal year. Moving forward, the company plans to recover its loss by temporarily halting the development of high-risk original titles, distributing profitable titles that utilize its own game engine and leading IP, and expanding development contracts.

Taking into account the development situation, the company has decided to offer the option of voluntary retirement to employees who "do not align with the company's future vision." gumi stated that it currently has approximately 80 redundant personnel. Those who will voluntarily retire are expected to get a special retirement payment amounting to 100 million yen (about US$635,550).

gumi recently announced on March 8 that it has acquired the rights to distribute a mobile online game in Japan based on the anime adaptation of Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga. The game is slated for release in 2025.

Source: Yahoo! Japan via Yaraon!