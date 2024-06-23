White Owls' Death Game Hotel VR Game Launches on July 11

Online multiplayer tabletop game features concept design by Swery65

Game development studio White Owls Inc. announced on Thursday that its Death Game Hotel VR game will release on July 11 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Image courtesy of SCMedia

The game is the first VR production for Hidetaka "Swery65" Suehiro's White Owls Inc. The game will be available through the Meta Quest store and will be available for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro.

White Owls Inc. describes the game:

Death Game Hotel is an online multiplayer tabletop game in which you become a participant in a fictional death game tournament and fight to survive by betting pieces of your body.

The game has both a single player mode and a multiplayer mode. In the single player mode, players unintentionally accept an invitation to a tournament titled "Death Game 2000" and fight to the death against quirky opponents. In multiplayer mode, players create their own "death games" and fight against others.

Swery65 is the concept designer for the game, and Skeleton Crew Studio is credited for development cooperation.

Swery65 was a founding member of Access Games, where he began his career directing games with Spy Fiction . He went on to work on Deadly Premonition, Lord of Arcana , Lord of Apocalypse , and D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die . The developer resigned from Access Games and launched the game development company White Owls in 2016. He released his latest game, The Good Life , on PC, Xbox One, Switch, and PS4 in October 2021.

White Owls is also working on the Hotel Barcelona game, with Swery65 and Goichi "Suda51" Suda collaborating on the project. The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam this year.

Source: Press release