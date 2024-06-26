Capcom Announces Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Game

Original game launched in 2006

CAPCOM revealed on Wednesday a remake of the Dead Rising game titled Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster . The company streamed a teaser trailer:

CAPCOM released the first Dead Rising game for the Xbox 360 in 2006. The game was later ported for the Nintendo Wii under the title Dead Rising: Chop Till You Drop in 2009. The first game spawned three sequels in 2010, 2013, and 2016. The first game was also re-released on PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One for the tenth anniversary in 2016.

The games inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2013, and a sequel in 2016.