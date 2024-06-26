Crunchyroll to Stream My Wife Has No Emotion Anime

Image courtesy of Wright Film © 2024 杉浦次郎／KADOKAWA／製作委員会は感情がない

My Deer Friend Nokotan

revealed on Wednesday that it will stream theanime for the summer 2024 season. The company also confirmed that it is streaming theanime.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime of Jirō Sugiura 's My Wife Has No Emotion ( Boku no Tsuma wa Kanjō ga nai ) manga on June 29 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Indian subcontinent.

The series will premiere on July 2 on Tokyo MX at 11:00 p.m. JST, and then on the MBS and BS Asahi channels. The anime will first debut on ABEMA on June 29, before it premieres on Japanese television and other streaming services.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Takuma is a single guy who does nothing but go to work and come home. Too tired to do chores, he decides to get a robot to cook and keep house. "Mina-chan" is such a good housekeeper, Takuma jokes that she should become his wife. Mina takes Takuma's joke seriously, and slowly the two start doing more things together, like having a picnic outside. As time goes by, Takuma starts to fall for Mina, but can a human and a robot ever have an equal, loving relationship?

Fumihiro Yoshimura ( Kumi to Tulip , Jungle Emperor Leo: Hon-o-ji ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero both seasons, Rent-A-Girlfriend all three seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Zenjirou Ukulele (chief animation director for Naruto Shippūden ) is designing the characters.

My Deer Friend Nokotan

will stream the television anime of's) manga worldwide, except in mainland China and Japan, on July 7.

In Japan, the anime will first debut on ABEMA on July 3, before it premieres on Japanese television and other streaming services.

The anime will stream on Crunchyroll , Amazon Prime Video , ADN, and Anime Onegai , as well as on "additional streaming services in over 140 countries and territories." The series will stream starting on July 7 (start date may vary depending on time zone). The show will be available with Japanese audio and with subtitles in (depending on the platform): English, Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, French, German, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Thai, and Traditional Chinese.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and describes the story:

No one knows Torako used to be a delinquent. All of her classmates only know her as the perfect student. But everything changes when Nokotan, a transfer student with antlers, enters her life. Antlers aren't the only thing strange about Nokotan. Her deer nose can sniff out Torako's secret past! Whether it's at school or the zoo, chaos follows this doe-eyed girl's every step. Torako has so many questions! Is Nokotan a deer, a girl, or something in-between?

Masahiko Ohta ( Minami-ke , Yuruyuri , Gabriel DropOut ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio . Joining Ohta is his frequent collaborators Takashi Aoshima , who is writing and supervising the series scripts, and Yasuhiro Misawa , who is composing the music. Ayumu Tsujimura is designing the characters.

