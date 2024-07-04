Trillion Game Anime Features Gaku in 2nd Character Video

Kadokawa revealed the second character promotional video for the television anime of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryōichi Ikegami 's Trillion Game manga on Thursday. The video features the character Manabu "Gaku" Taira, voiced by Shōya Ishige . The anime's staff will release character videos for five consecutive weeks.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©稲垣理一郎・池上遼一/小学館/アニメ「トリリオンゲーム」製作委員会

The anime will premiere in October onand other channels in Japan.

The anime stars:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Haru Tennōji

as Haru Tennōji Shōya Ishige as Manabu "Gaku" Taira

as Manabu "Gaku" Taira M.A.O as Kirika Kokuryu

as Kirika Kokuryu Hiroki Tōchi as Kazuki Kedōin

as Kazuki Kedōin Yūki Tanaka as Rinrin Takahashi

Yūzō Satō ( Kaiji ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Police in a Pod ) is overseeing the series scripts. Kei Tsuchiya ( Police in a Pod ) is designing the characters. Takurō Iga ( Asteroid in Love ) is composing the music.

The staff also includes:

The manga centers on the carefree Haru and the serious Gaku, two men who plot to earn a trillion dollars in order to afford anything they might ever want in the world. Haru is an eloquent, persuasive, and confident speaker, which allows him to be in anyone's good graces. Gaku is an awkward but highly skilled programmer. The two were schoolmates in middle school, and reunite when Gaku's application to a bank company is rejected.

Inagaki ( Eyeshield 21 , Dr. Stone ) and Ikegami ( Crying Freeman ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in December 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on April 30. Viz Media licensed the manga. The manga has more than 1.5 million copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered on the TBS channel and its affiliates in July 2023. Ren Meguro from idol group Snow Man plays protagonist Haru Tennōji, while Hayato Sano plays Manabu "Gaku" Taira. Netflix is streaming the series. The series is also getting a live-action film in 2025. The film will feature a returning cast.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.