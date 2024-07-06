Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus Game Gets Physical Limited Edition for Steam

Pre-orders for limited edition begin in early fall

Spike Chunsoft , Inc. announced during the " Spike Chunsoft , Inc. Official Panel 2024" panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that the "Plus" version of it and Too Kyo Games ' Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Enigma Archives Rain Code/Chō Tantei Jikenbo Rain Code) game will get a physical limited edition for Steam in North America and Europe on October 1.

The physical Lucid-Noir Limited Edition will include a voucher with the Steam code, an outerbox featuring artwork by Rui Komatsuzaki , a SteelBook case, a Spirited 6.5" Shinigami plush, the Noise of Neon Official Soundtrack CD, and a printed copy of the original novel "How to Be a Master Detective: A Halara Nightmare Case."

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the game, the digital art book, and the digital soundtrack.

Pre-orders for the physical Lucid-Noir Limited Edition will begin in early fall.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in the West on October 1.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus launched in Japan on July 1. The Plus version features 4K compatibility, reduced loading times, a gallery mode, and five new substories. The PS5 release includes a bonus novel.

The original game launched for Nintendo Switch in June 2023.

A brand new dark fantasy detective action game from the minds behind the Danganronpa series! Yuma, an amnesiac detective-in-training, and Shinigami, the spirit haunting him, tackle unsolved mysteries in a strange city caged by unending rain. Master Detectives vs. Megacorporation A city of rain is gripped by innumerable unsolved mysteries, under the complete control of a megacorporation. Master Detectives from around the world, each possessing unique powers, must rise to the challenge of uncovering the truth. With Shinigami by his side, Yuma joins the investigation as a trainee of the detective agency. Travel freely within the fully 3D environment of the city to gather evidence and testimonies. Enter the Mystery Labyrinth, a unique and offbeat puzzle-solving experience! As the investigation progresses, a realm known as the Mystery Labyrinth will appear, creating a path toward the truth. Once inside however, the mysteries shrouding the case materialize as gimmicks and traps, lying in wait to consume Yuma. The rules of reality don't apply here: delve into the ever-changing Mystery Labyrinth and get to heart of the case. But that's not all! Monstrous Mystery Phantoms will do whatever it takes to prevent Yuma from reaching the truth. Dodge their barrage of lies and slash the contradictions to pieces with the Solution Blade!

The "dark fantasy mystery" game reunites the main staff of the Danganronpa games, including scenario writer Kazutaka Kodaka , composer Masafumi Takada , and designer Rui Komatsuzaki .

The game has a manga adaptation by Paru Konno that launched in Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine last July.

Source: Press release





