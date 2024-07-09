News
Live-Action Alita: Battle Angel Producer Jon Landau Dies at 63
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Landau produced director James Cameron's films, including Titanic, Avatar
Film producer Jon Landau died on July 5 due to cancer. He was 63.
Landau was also the producer for the Avatar: The Way of Water sequel film, and is also credited as producer on the three upcoming Avatar films in 2025, 2029, and 2031.
Landau is best known as a producer for some of director James Cameron's best known and most successful films, including Titanic and Avatar. He and Cameron co-produced Alita: Battle Angel, Robert Rodriguez's 2019 live-action Hollywood film adaptation of Yukito Kishiro's Battle Angel Alita manga.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Mike Barnes)