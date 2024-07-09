Live-Action Alita: Battle Angel Producer Jon Landau Dies at 63

Image via 20th Century Studios website © 20th Century Studios

Film producerdied on July 5 due to cancer. He was 63.

Landau is best known as a producer for some of director James Cameron 's best known and most successful films, including Titanic and Avatar . He and Cameron co-produced Alita: Battle Angel , Robert Rodriguez 's 2019 live-action Hollywood film adaptation of Yukito Kishiro 's Battle Angel Alita manga.

Landau was also the producer for the Avatar: The Way of Water sequel film, and is also credited as producer on the three upcoming Avatar films in 2025, 2029, and 2031.



