News
Live-Action Alita: Battle Angel Producer Jon Landau Dies at 63

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Landau produced director James Cameron's films, including Titanic, Avatar

alita
Image via 20th Century Studios website
© 20th Century Studios
Film producer Jon Landau died on July 5 due to cancer. He was 63.

Landau is best known as a producer for some of director James Cameron's best known and most successful films, including Titanic and Avatar. He and Cameron co-produced Alita: Battle Angel, Robert Rodriguez's 2019 live-action Hollywood film adaptation of Yukito Kishiro's Battle Angel Alita manga.

Landau was also the producer for the Avatar: The Way of Water sequel film, and is also credited as producer on the three upcoming Avatar films in 2025, 2029, and 2031.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Mike Barnes)

