Disney+ Streaming Macross Frontier, Macross Delta Anime in U.K.

The U.K. version of theplatform is now streaming theandanime series. Both series are available in subtitled versions only. As of Wednesday, neither series is available onorin the United States.

The official Macross website announced in March that the "Star" brand of Disney+ will stream numerous anime from the Macross franchise in 2024.

Big West , Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA announced in April 2021 that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.

The 25-episode Macross Frontier television anime series aired in 2008 following the 25th anniversary of the Macross franchise. The 26-episode Macross Delta television anime series ran from April to September 2016, after a preview of the first episode in 2015.



Thanks to Steve Doyle for the news tip.