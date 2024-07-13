News
Samurai Sensei's Esusuke Croe Launches New Manga on August 7
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The August issue of Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine revealed on July 5 that Esusuke Croe will launch a new manga titled Taimado: Time Slipper Omotenashi Madoguchi (Taimado: Time Slipper Hospitality Desk), in the magazine's next issue on August 7.
The manga centers on the newly established hospitality desk for "Time Slippers" at the city hall. Rinko, an employee of the new hospitality desk, is in charge of a man who came from the Meiji era, an outrageous ruffian named Koji.
Croe launched the Samurai Sensei comedy manga on pixiv's "pixiv Comic" service in 2014. Libre Publishing published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2014. The manga ended in its eighth volume in December 2020. The manga inspired a live-action television series, which premiered in Japan in October 2015. A live-action film later opened in November 2018.
Source: Good! Afternoon August issue and website