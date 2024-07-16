Level 5's Jeanne d'Arc Game Launches for PS Plus on PS5, PS4

RPG launched for PS Plus Extra/Premium members on Tuesday

Jeanne d'Arc

PlayStation

PlayStation

announced that'sgame has launched forPlus Extra and Premium Members for4 and5 on Tuesday.

This marks the game's first release in Europe.

The company describes the game:

Enter the 15th century, as France and England battle during the Hundred Years' War. A mysterious and powerful armlet appears on the wrist of a young crusader named Jeanne. Commanded by an oracle from above, Jeanne wields the armlet to turn back the dark invading army to save her homeland once and for all. Experience Jeanne d'Arc, originally released on the PSP, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Other games joining PS Plus for July include Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion , No More Heroes 3 , and Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition , among others.

Level-5 developed the game in 2006 for PlayStation Portable, and released it in North America in 2007.



