Arte Manga Ends Soon, Publishes Next Chapter in August

Series enters irregular publishing schedule

Image via Amazon Japan © Kei Ohkubo, Tokuma Shoten

Kei Ohkubo announced on X/Twitter on July 10 that the Arte manga will end in a few chapters. The series will take a break in July, then Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon will publish the next chapter in August. Ohkubo also revealed the manga will enter an irregular release schedule, likely releasing every other month.

Comikey publishes the series in English and describes the story:

The story takes place in 16th century Florence during a time when women were relegated to the role of wives and caretakers, a young noble girl named Arte dreams of being an artist's apprentice. One day she stumbles on the workshop of the eccentric Maestro Leo who decides to accept her as his student. Follow Arte on her journey as she discovers the joy and struggles on the path to becoming a maestro.

Ohkubo launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zenon in October 2013, and Tokuma Shoten published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on April 19.

North Stars Pictures and Tokuma Shoten previously digitally published the manga in English in its Silent Manga Audition web manga magazine. Media Do also released the series in English on digital platforms in 2018.