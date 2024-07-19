K Manga Licenses I'm a Curse Crafter, and I Don't Need an S-Rank Party! Manga for Simulpub

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Kodansha, Nishiki Ogawa, LAgun

I'm a Curse Crafter, and I Don't Need an S-Rank Party!

'sannounced on Thursday that it has licensed artistand writer's) manga for simulpub. The first 36 chapters are available on the platform.

K MANGA describes the story:

A manga adaptation of the fantasy webnovel that's taking Japan by storm! Gail Hamilton is a “curse crafter“ who got booted from his party for allegedly not pulling his weight...right after they were promoted to the Guild's “S“ rank. Unfortunately, the party didn't realize that Gail's cursed goods pack the power of holy relics and legendary gear! But too bad for them, because Gail's going it alone now...and causing a sensation with the creepy-yet-useful curses he works with!

The manga debuted on Kodansha 's YanMaga Web in September 2021. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on June 6. The web novel debuted on the Kakuyomu website in January 2021. The light novel series launched with illustrations by Yoshitake in February 2022. The fourth volume shipped in Japan on Friday.