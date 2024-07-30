Metaphor: ReFantazio Game Introduces Characters in 18-Minute Livestream

Atlus introduced the various allies and rivals for the player in an 18-minute livestream on Tuesday for Metaphor: ReFantazio , Atlus and Studio Zero 's first full-scale fantasy role-playing game. Studio Zero director Katsura Hashino narrates the original trailer.

The director announced that the next livestream will explore the daily life activities in the game.

The game will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 11.

The Collector's Edition includes a steelbook, soundtrack, artbook, Homo Tenta metallic pins, sticker sheet, Kingdom of Euchronia cloth map, Costume & Battle BGM set DLC voucher, Atlus 35th Anniversary digital history book with an accompanying soundtrack, and pre-order bonus vouchers for in-game usable items.

The Atlus Brand 35th Anniversary Edition of the game will be available for purchase in Japan and includes a premium artbook, special soundtrack, Atlus 35th Anniversary digital history book with an accompanying soundtrack, acrylic stand, premium stickers, and DLC Costume and BGM sets.

A digital edition of the set will also be available with digital versions of the bonus items.

Customers who pre-order the game will receive in-game usable bonus items in an Archetype EXP Chest Set and an Adventurer's Journey Pack.

Atlus describes the game:

Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends.

Studio Zero is developing the game. Katsura Hashino ( Persona 5 ) is directing the game. The game also features other Persona 5 staff members such as character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro .