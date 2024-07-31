Bloody Roar Game Voice Actress Erica Ash Dies at 46

Family confirms death after battle with cancer

Image via Erica Ash's Instagram

Actress Erica Ash's family revealed in a statement on Tuesday that she died at the age of 46 after a long battle with cancer.

"Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor and genuine zest for life," her family added in a statement. "Her memory will live eternally in our hearts."

Ash voiced Nagi Kirishima in the Bloody Roar 4 fighting game and provided additional voices in the 2002 Shenmue 2 game.

The actress provided vocals for the Dance Dance Revolution game's songs "Kind Lady," "Kind Lady (interlude)," and "Forever Sunshine."

Outside of voice acting, Ash also appeared in the BET series Real Husbands of Hollywood , Mad TV , A Black Lady Sketch Show , Scary Movie V , and the Netflix horror-comedy film We Have a Ghost .



Sources: Deadline (Erik Pedersen)