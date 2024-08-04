Star Fruit Books Licenses Definitive Edition of Sachiko Asuka's 1967 The Phantom Thief Bat Baron Manga

Manga's definitive edition first published in Japan in 2019

North American publisher Star Fruit Books announced on Saturday that it has licensed the definitive edition of Sachiko Asuka's The Phantom Thief Bat Baron ( Kaitō Kōmori Danshaku ) manga. The company will release the one-volume manga in fall 2025.

🚨New License🚨



The Phantom Thief Baron Bat by Asuka Sachiko



A suspense comedy series set after World War I that centers around Baron Bat, a thief who steals to help the weak.



1 volume

620 pages

Coming Fall 2025

Softcover $40 MSRP

ISBN 9781964456041 pic.twitter.com/LQ72ASNXRL — Star Fruit Books (@starfruitbooks) August 3, 2024

Star Fruit Books describes the manga:

A suspense comedy series set after World War I that centers around Baron Bat, a thief who steals to the help the weak.

The one-volume manga will also include Asuka's three one-shot stories titled "The Strange Story of Elsinore Castle," “Lord Monsieur's Great Plan" and "The Beautiful Vampire."

Japanese publishing company Rittorsha published the manga's definitive edition in Japan in September 2019.

The manga first published in Kodansha 's Shōjo Friend magazine in 1967. The manga's second part titled Dr. Asimov no Karei na Bōken (The Brilliant Adventures of Dr. Asimov) published in Shueisha 's Shūkan Seventeen magazine in 1969, and the third part titled Kaitō Shinshi Asimov Kyōju no Kareina Bōken (The Gentleman Thief: The Brilliant Adventures of Professor Asimov) published in Shogakukan 's Shūkan Shōjo Comic (now Sho-Comi ) magazine in 1973.