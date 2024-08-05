Fairy Tail Gets 2 New Games for PC on August 26, September 16

Kodansha 's Kodansha Game Creators' Lab publishing arm announced on Monday that it is releasing two games based on Hiro Mashima 's Fairy Tail franchise under its Fairy Tail Indie Game Guild project. The two new games are titled Fairy Tail : Dungeons and Fairy Tail : Beach Volleyball Havoc .

The company also announced that the project is developing a third game titled Fairy Tail : Birth of Magic , and will reveal more details on the title at a later date.

Kodansha Game Creators' Lab describes Fairy Tail : Dungeons as a deckbuilding roguelike adventure game. The game will debut on PC via Steam on August 26. The company describes the game's story:

Natsu and Happy find a mysterious door that suddenly appeared below the guild. On the other side of that door lies a strange dungeon that robs any intruders of their abilities. There they are saved from monsters by Labi. Together they try to reach the deepest part of the dungeon to find Labi's friends.

Kodansha Game Creators' Lab describes Fairy Tail : Beach Volleyball Havoc as a sports action game featuring 2vs2 multiplayer beach volleyball battles. The game will debut on PC via Steam on September 16. The company elaborates on the mechanics:

32 magic-using FAIRY TAIL characters are hitting the beach to light up the court with their chaotic magic! The team that scores a point will have their magic enchanted, increasing their available magic attacks. As the game progresses, the match will become more and more chaotic. Utilize 100 different types of magic! Attack with intensely chaotic hits, and turn the beach into a vortex of mayhem and laughter.

Koei Tecmo and Gust 's first Fairy Tail RPG debuted for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in July 2020. The game was delayed due to the spread of COVID-19. The game will have a sequel titled Fairy Tail 2 that will release for the Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam this winter.

Mashima's Fairy Tail manga series follows the adventures of world's most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail. The manga launched in 2006, and ended in July 2017.

The manga has inspired four television anime, two anime films, several original video anime projects, and spinoff manga. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the original manga and a number of its spinoffs in English.

Mashima and Atsuo Ueda 's Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel manga launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app in July 2018. The manga's television anime adaptation premiered on July 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Source: Press release