Mayonaka Punch Anime Streams Animated Short for Ichiko on YouTube

Short follows Ichiko on her 1st errand in town

Kadokawa and P.A. Works premiered a short anime on YouTube for its original anime project Mayonaka Punch (Midnight Punch) on Monday. The short, titled "Ichiko! Hajimete no Machi de Otsukai" (Ichiko! First Errand in Town), follows Ichiko on her first errand.

The next short will feature Fū. Previous shorts in July have starred Live (pronounced "ribu") and Tokage.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2024 KADOKAWA/P.A.WORKS/MAYOPAN PROJECT

The anime premiered on July 8 on theandchannels at 10:30 p.m. JST. The show also airs onat 11:00 p.m. JST, and onandat 24:00 JST.

The anime's six cast members were announced one a day from March 4 to 9. The anime stars Ikumi Hasegawa as Masaki and Fairouz Ai as Live (pronounced "ribu"). Additionally, Yuina Itō plays the role of Ichiko, a member of the "Mayonaka Punch" group who loves cute things and "Live-sama" (including following Live's orders). Hina Yomiya voices Fū, a "Mayonaka Punch" group member who is reserved and shy, but who has the most common sense of everyone in the group. Hitomi Ueda voices Tokage, a member of "Mayonaka Punch" who loves gambling and money above all else, and she hates anything bothersome. Ai Kayano plays Yuki, who has known Live for a very long time, and who holds a grudge against Mayonaka Punch.

The main cast members for Live, Ichiko, Fū, Tokage, and Yuki perform the opening theme song "Gimi Gimi." Masaki (as voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa ) performs the ending theme song "Henshū-ten" (Edit Point).

The "girls comedy" anime centers on Masaki, a member of the NewTuber group "Harakiri Sisters," who gets fired because of a certain incident. Aiming for a comeback, Masaki meets Live. The two girls have different goals, but together, they make a high-tension comeback and aim to reach 1 million subscribers on NewTube.

The anime reunites the main staff of the Ya Boy Kongming! anime, including director Shū Honma , scriptwriter Hideaki Shirasaka , and studio P.A. Works . Ryōta Arima (chief animation director for The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ ) is adapting Tsukasa Kotobuki 's ( Saber Marionette J , Cyberteam in Akihabara ) original character designs for animation. "Dōga Tōkō Shōjo" (Video Submission Girls) is credited with the original work.

The staff also includes:

The project also includes a manga and a novel adaptation. Tomomi Usui 's ( Cube Arts ) manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Young Ace magazine on March 4. Tsuzuro Hibi is penning the novelization, while Tsukasa Kotobuki is drawing the illustrations for the novelization.



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.