Antarctic Press Licenses Toshio Maeda's Magical Sisters Adult Manga

Magical Sisters

Magical Shimai

announced on itspage that it has licensed's) adult manga on August 6. The company stated that the manga will have a release window of November/December.

Koikeshoin published the one-volume manga in 1991. The story centers on Michio Yoshida, an employee at a third-rate advertising agency, who mysteriously gets possessed by beautiful twin sisters.

Hentai publisher Fakku launched a Kickstarter campaign in June 2016 to publish a remastered edition of Maeda's Urotsukidoji: Legend of the Overfiend manga. The campaign successfully raised US$60,021, going over the campaign's initial US$47,000 goal, but it did not meet its US$87,000 stretch goal for Maeda to update the artwork.

The campaign is first part of a collaboration between Fakku and Maeda to publish the latter's entire collection of hentai manga in English. Other manga included in the project include: La Blue Girl , Demon Beast Invasion , and Adventure Kid .

WANIMAGAZINE Co., Ltd. originally publlished Urotsukidoji 's six volumes from 1986 to 1987, and CPM Manga published an English version from 2002 to 2003. In 2018, Fakku moved the publication of Urotsukidoji: Legend of the Overfiend to Denpa .

The manga received an anime adaptation and several sequels. Critical Mass Video released Urotsukidoji: New Saga , a remake of the original anime adaptation, on DVD in 2011.