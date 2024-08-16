Aniplex to Host Aniplex Online Fest 2024 Event on September 15

Event to feature more than 20 game, anime projects

Aniplex announced on Friday that it will once again host its Aniplex Online Fest this year, with the event being held on September 15 11:00 p.m. EDT (September 16 at 12:00 p.m. JST).

This year's event will feature at least 20 anime and game projects, including: Ameku Takao's Detective Karte ; Wind Breaker ; Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga ; Alterna Vvelt -Blue Exorcist Another Story- ; Solo Leveling ; I May Be a Guild Receptionist ; Class no Dai Kirai na Joshi to Kekkon suru Koto ni Natta. ; Senpai is an Otokonoko ; Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II ; To Be Hero X ; Fate/strange Fake ; Fureru. ; Demon Lord 2099 ; Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising ; Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Magia Exedra ; Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi ; mono ; UniteUp! ; and Rurouni Kenshin Meiji Kenkaku Romantan: Kyoto Dōran .

Aniplex started hosting the Aniplex Online Fest livestream event yearly in 2020. The event has typically been streamed worldwide, and has been bilingual, with the stream in both English and Japanese.

Update: Aniplex confirmed with ANN this year's stream will also be bilingual.

Source: Press release