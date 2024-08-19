Shonen Jump Launches Next Generation Battle Manga Award With Bleach, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen Creators as Judges

Shueisha announced on Monday the "Jump Next Generation Battle Manga Award," which is a one-time award that seeks the next era of battle manga for Shonen Jump . The competition will accept entries from both professionals and amateurs from October 1-January 20. Four Shonen Jump authors Tite Kubo ( Bleach ), Kōhei Horikoshi ( My Hero Academia ), Yūki Tabata ( Black Clover ), and Gege Akutami ( Jujutsu Kaisen ) will judge the contest. Horikoshi provided the illustration for the event, which features the protagonists of the judges' series.

Image via Shonen Jump © Shueisha

The top three winners will get their works published in the digital version of Weekly Shonen Jump . The top two winners can earn a spot in the special GIGA magazine issue. The first place winner can also get their work published in the physical version of Weekly Shonen Jump . In addition, there are cash prizes of 1 million yen (about US$6,900), 500,000 yen (about US$3,400), and 300,000 yen (about US$2,000) for first, second, and third place, respectively. Published books of winners' works will receive recommendations by one of the four judges. Honorable mention winners will receive support from a judge.

Results will be announced in late March in Weekly Shonen Jump .

Sources: Shonen Jump, Comic Natalie