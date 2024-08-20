Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl Manga Ends in 3rd Volume

Final volume ships on October 10

Image via Amazon Japan © Eranto, Hajime Kamoshida, Kadokawa

Kadokawa is listing the third compiled book volume of Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume o Minai ( Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ), the manga adaptation of the sixth volume of Hajime Kamoshida 's Seishun Buta Yarō (known in English as Rascal Does Not Dream ) light novel series, as the final volume. The volume will ship on October 10.

Eranto illustrates the manga adaptation, which adapts the sixth volume of the novel series with the same title. The story of the sixth novel is portrayed in the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl anime film, which also includes the story of the seventh novel.

The fifth novel is being adapted by Akuro Yoshibe into a manga. The story of the fifth novel is portrayed in episodes 11 to 13 of the television anime.

Jun Miyazaki is drawing a manga adaptation of Rascal Does Not Dream of Siscon Idol , the fourth volume of the novel series.

The light novel series previously had three previous manga adaptations, which respectively adapted the first three volumes of the light novel series. Tsugumi Nanamiya drew the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai manga, which ran in Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic magazine from 2015 to 2018 for two volumes. Tsukumo Asakusa drew the Rascal Does Not Dream of Petite Devil Kohai manga, which ran in Dengeki G's Comic from 2018 to 2019 for two volumes. Tsukako Akina drew the Seishun Buta Yarō wa Logical Witch no Yume wo Minai (Rascal Does not Dream of a Logical Witch) manga, which ran in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website from August 2020 to May 2022 for two volumes. Yen Press published the first two manga in English.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Cruchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise, opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

A new sequel anime film project adapting the eighth and ninth novels — Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid — is in the works. Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out opened in Japan on June 23.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English.



Source: Kadokawa





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.