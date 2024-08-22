Manga UP! Licenses Girl Meets Dragon: The Sacrificial Maiden's Happily Ever After Manga

First chapter available now

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service announced on Thursday that it has licensed Yukijirushi 's manga adaptation of Yamori Mitikusa 's Girl Meets Dragon: The Sacrificial Maiden's Happily Ever After ( Ryū ni Kou: Nie no Otome no Kōfukuna Minoue ) web novel for the platform. The first chapter is free to read now.

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

The company describes the story:

One cold winter night, after losing yet another job, young Tama herself back on the streets of the Imperial capital. But this time, fate intervenes when she meets Ginichi, a man with striking hair and the proprietor of Job Broker Ginko. He offers a place as his live-in shop assistant. Due to circumstances in her past caused by her strange ability, she's unable to express her feelings well. But, as she spends her days with the "spirited" neighbors at Ginko, she begins to change, little by little.

Mitikusa serialized the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. Kadokawa shipped the sixth novel volume on February 15.

Yukijirushi launched the manga adaptation on Manga UP! in 2021. Square Enix shipped the sixth and final compiled book volume on June 7.

Source: E-mail correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.