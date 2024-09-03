Religious Books Jinsei no Mokuteki & Unlocking Tannisho Get Anime Film Next February

Religious writer Kentetsu Takamori 's Jinsei no Mokuteki and Unlocking Tannisho ( Tanishō o Hiraku ) books are inspiring an anime film titled Shinran Jinsei no Mokuteki (Shinran: The Purpose of Life) in February 2025.

Image via Comic Natalie © 「親鸞 人生の目的」映画製作委員会 2025

The film starts in the last years ot the Heian period, and centers on the early life and works of Shinran, the founder of the Japanese independent True Pure Land sect of Buddhism.

Ryōtarō Sugi voices Shinran in the film as his voice acting debut, while Takahiro Sakurai voices Shinran in his youth. Hiroshi Naka voice Hōnen, the founder of the first independent Japanese Pure Land sect.

Hiroshi Aoyama ( Rocket Girls , Wolverine ) is directing the film at Aurochs , and is co-writing the script alongside Takatora Shiomi and Kiyoto Wada .

The film is the third film in a series, with the first film being Naze Ikiru: Rennyo Shōnin to Yoshizaki Enjō , Studio DEEN 's 2016 film that is similarly based on a Buddhist text by Takamori. Unlocking Tannisho previously inspired the 2019 anime film TANNISHO .

Takamori and Ichimannendo published the Tannishō o Hiraku book in 2008, and the publisher also published the book in English with the title Unlocking TANNISHO : Shinran's Words on the Pure Land Path by Kentetsu Takamori .

From 1992 to 1999, AIC produced Sekai no Hikari: Shinran Seijin , a six-part original video anime series about the life of the monk Shinran.

Takamori is the founder of Jōdoshinshū Shinran-kai, one of the Japanese so-called "new religions," the most well known of which is Happy Science.

Source: Comic Natalie