Space Adventure Cobra Anime Gets Side-Scrolling Game in 2025

Microids, Magic Pockets offer game on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch

The French game studio Microids debuted a teaser for Magic Pockets' side-scrolling game based on the anime of Buichi Terasawa 's Space Adventure Cobra manga on Tuesday. Microids aims to release the game next year on PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.com), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The game will cover the story from the first 12 anime episodes revolving around Captain Nelson's treasure.

Terasawa published the Cobra manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1978 to 1984. The manga followed the titular Cobra, a man who can turn his left arm into a gun, and who is on the run from authorities and nefarious forces due to his mysterious past. The manga was adapted into a 31-episode television anime and film in 1982. The Space Adventure Cobra - The Movie anime opened in July 1982, three months before the television series premiered. Terasawa launched the sequel manga Cobra : Over the Rainbow on Kadokawa 's Comic Walker and Nico Nico Manga websites in November 2019. Terasawa died on September 8, 2023.

Nozomi Entertainment released the TV anime on DVD, and the anime previously streamed on the company's YouTube channel and Crunchyroll until Nozomi Entertainment 's license expired. Discotek Media released the television anime on Blu-ray Disc. Discotek also released the Space Adventure Cobra anime film on DVD in 2012, on Blu-ray Disc in 2015, and on Ultra-High Definition (UHD) 4K Blu-ray Disc in 2019. Digital Media Rights' RetroCrush streaming service added the television anime last year.

Sources: Microids, Famitsu via Hachima Kikō