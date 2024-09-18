Atsushi Namikiri's Red Blue MMA Manga Gets Live-Action Series Adaptation

Manga launched in 2022

This year's 43rd issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Atsushi Namikiri 's Red Blue mixed martial arts manga will get a live-action series adaptation.

Image via Red Blue manga editor Miyakawa's X/Twitter account © Shogakukan

The manga's story centers on Aoba Suzuki, a gloomy and sickly high school student, who can't forgive his mixed martial arts prodigy schoolmate Kenshin Akasawa, when he told Aoba that he seems empty without a dream. Spurred on by the "dream" of landing a punch on Kenshin once and his words, Aoba enters the world of mixed martial arts.

Namikiri launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in January 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2022, and the 11th volume on Wednesday.